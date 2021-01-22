ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

