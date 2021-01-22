AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $413.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $413.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $414.22 million and the lowest is $412.60 million. AAR reported sales of $553.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 3,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,059. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AAR by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.