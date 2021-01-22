908 Devices Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 27th (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices’ (NASDAQ:MASS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. 908 Devices had issued 6,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During 908 Devices’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

MASS stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch bought 300,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael S. Turner bought 5,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,000 in the last ninety days.

908 Devices Company Profile

There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.