908 Devices Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 27th (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices’ (NASDAQ:MASS) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 27th. 908 Devices had issued 6,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 18th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During 908 Devices’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MASS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
MASS stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $74.00.
908 Devices Company Profile
There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.
