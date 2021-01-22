$903.53 Million in Sales Expected for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will report $903.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.29 million to $965.00 million. EQT posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in EQT by 16.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 158,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

