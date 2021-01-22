$90.34 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $90.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.06 million and the highest is $92.38 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $91.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $359.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.83 million to $361.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $356.12 million, with estimates ranging from $343.72 million to $368.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCF shares. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,977. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

