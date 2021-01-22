$9.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to report $9.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $10.16 million. The Alkaline Water posted sales of $8.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $49.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $50.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.54 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 million.

The Alkaline Water stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 94,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,265. The Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

