8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.53.

EGHT stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $66,123.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,322 shares of company stock worth $3,091,126. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,331,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,305,000 after buying an additional 1,403,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 140.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,298,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,144 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 943,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 10.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

