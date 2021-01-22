840 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Okta by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,226. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

