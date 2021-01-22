7,758 Shares in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 80.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at $643,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTCF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

