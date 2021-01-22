7,430 Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBIN opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $874.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.