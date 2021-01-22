$674.64 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $674.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.00 million to $680.90 million. Zynga posted sales of $433.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Zynga stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 52,711,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,957,986. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $519,997.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,422.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $4,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,992,497 shares of company stock valued at $19,137,356. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zynga by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zynga by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zynga by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 368,730 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

