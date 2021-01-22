$653.97 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to report $653.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.60 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Donaldson by 480.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after acquiring an additional 554,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Donaldson by 64.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 29.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 189.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. 412,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

