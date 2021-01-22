$62.12 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post $62.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $48.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $183.00 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $254.34 million, with estimates ranging from $239.67 million to $269.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.89. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $100.47.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

