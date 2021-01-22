$6.07 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report sales of $6.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.98 billion. PayPal reported sales of $4.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $21.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $21.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $248.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $250.37.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

