5,525 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

