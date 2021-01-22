5,422 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after acquiring an additional 625,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 296.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 133,676 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36.4% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

