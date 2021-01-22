5,333 Shares in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Neogen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,295,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,366,000 after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NEOG opened at $83.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.15. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $85.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock worth $5,360,207. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

