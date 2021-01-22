$524.55 Million in Sales Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report sales of $524.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.20 million. REV Group reported sales of $532.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $740.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in REV Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in REV Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in REV Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

