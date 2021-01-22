518 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tesla by 23.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 330.1% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Tesla by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $840.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,983,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $713.17 and a 200-day moving average of $476.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $796.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,686.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.98.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

