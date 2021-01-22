5,024 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total transaction of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.75. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

