$5.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 million and the lowest is $5.40 million. AudioEye posted sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $20.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $20.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEYE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 48,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.19 million, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,941,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

