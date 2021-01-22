$472.17 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post $472.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.80 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $259,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 7,819,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,293. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

