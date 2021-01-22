$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce $460,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609,465 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 886,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 174,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 163,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.08. 10,596,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $745.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

