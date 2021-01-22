$44.88 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will announce $44.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $45.39 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $177.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $182.69 million, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.88 million. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,442. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The firm has a market cap of $920.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

