$436.13 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report sales of $436.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.60 million to $451.30 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $224.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.30 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OPK stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 176,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $9,759,264.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OPKO Health by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 292,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OPKO Health by 423.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 63.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 104,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 553,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

