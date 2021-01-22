434 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 434 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Shares of TSLA opened at $844.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,696.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.19. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

