$433.03 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $433.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.00 million and the lowest is $400.10 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBC traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $45.57. 10,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,848. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

