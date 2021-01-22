4,243 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

