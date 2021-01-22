4,100 Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,126,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $9,940,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

MCY opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.38. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

