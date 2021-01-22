$4.18 Million in Sales Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report sales of $4.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.19 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $7.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $12.75 million to $188.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,734 shares of company stock worth $6,722,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

