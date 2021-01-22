3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.26

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $297.26 and traded as high as $308.00. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $304.50, with a volume of 621,662 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 38.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

