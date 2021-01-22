3,704 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 80,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

