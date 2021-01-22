361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Shares Down 11.7%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)’s share price traded down 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

