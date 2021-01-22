$34.88 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $34.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.89 million and the highest is $38.77 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $74.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $149.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.07 million to $154.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $217.63 million, with estimates ranging from $206.27 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.61. 9,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,542. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

