$33.17 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $33.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. Kamada posted sales of $32.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $135.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $103.23 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $106.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $4,644,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $977,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kamada by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kamada during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,453. The firm has a market cap of $307.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

