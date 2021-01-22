3,002 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after purchasing an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoNation by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 122,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,288 shares of company stock worth $13,345,059. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

