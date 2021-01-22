300 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Insiders sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

