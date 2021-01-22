-$3.87 EPS Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.20) and the highest is ($2.53). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGE remained flat at $$99.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,036. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -26.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

