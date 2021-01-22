$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $12.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 6,339,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,993,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

