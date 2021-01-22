$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will post sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Six analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $12.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 6,339,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,993,662. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

