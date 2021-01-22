$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $292.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $294.41 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $313.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $170,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

