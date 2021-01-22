2,864 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $114.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

