2,855 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $112.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.