2,785 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 241,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its stake in Cerner by 607.7% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 226,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Cerner by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

