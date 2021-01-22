27,292 Shares in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

VLDR stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

