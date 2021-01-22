$261.69 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $261.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.50 million to $264.88 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $248.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $991.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.80 million to $995.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $8,159,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,709. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.