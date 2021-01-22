21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.37

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 191721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,133 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,959,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

