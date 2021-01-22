21st Century Technology (LON:C21) Hits New 52-Week High at $14,400.00

21st Century Technology PLC (LON:C21) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £144 ($188.14) and last traded at £144 ($188.14), with a volume of 3900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £141 ($184.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,327.27. The firm has a market cap of £13.43 billion and a PE ratio of -20,571.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,974.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £105.21.

About 21st Century Technology (LON:C21)

21st Century Technology plc provides solutions to the transport community, solving complex requirements on and off the vehicles in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates in two segments, Fleet Systems and Passenger Systems. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, telematics and driver behavior, on-board Wi-Fi, and passenger systems for buses; FFCCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, pantograph monitoring, and passenger systems for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to other public service and commercial vehicles.

