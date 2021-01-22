2,000 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

KRG opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

