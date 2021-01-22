$2.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Autoliv by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,794. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

